McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies removed at least 24 horses and at least 12 cows from an about three-acre property in China Spring on Thursday after some animals were found to be emaciated and malnourished, authorities said.
Officials had received multiple calls recently from concerned neighbors, and another neighbor called Thursday to report someone else’s horses were on their property and appeared in poor health, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. When deputies responded to the call, they determined the animals belonged at a property in the 2400 block of Bend of the Bosque Road, where they found other animals that appeared to be in poor health, McNamara said.
“We have a place where there has been numerous horses and calves die on this property. We’ve had numerous calls from neighbors and concerned people about the conditions of the horses and cattle that are here,” McNamara said. “We have determined that there has been a number of horses and calves that have died on the property, so we have gotten a court order to seize the animals.”
The property also appeared overgrazed, he said.
Denial of mistreatment
After three livestock trailers had arrived at the property to remove the animals, a man and a woman approached reporters and said animals at the property had not been mistreated. The man also contradicted the number of animals officials reported being on the property.
McNamara said it appeared horses has escaped their enclosure in pursuit of grass.
“We have about 20 horses that have gotten out of this property that were in a paddock with no grass,” the sheriff said. “They apparently broke out and got onto another person’s land, so we are in the process of rounding up some of the horses there.
“Some of them look OK, but some of them look very malnourished, so we are going to take these animals and get them seen by a vet.”
Justice of the Peace Walter H. “Pete” Peterson signed a seizure order allowing deputies to round the animals up and remove them from the property.
Four calves were found in a two-horse trailer with no access to food or water, McNamara said. He said it is unclear how long the calves had been in the trailer, but each animal would get medical evaluations and treatment.
McNamara said no livestock was left at the property by Thursday evening.
“It is very sad to see animals treated this way,” he said.
According to a court order, a hearing will be held April 9 on the seizure of the animals. No arrests were made Thursday.