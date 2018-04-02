One cow and one calf died from malnourishment days after they were removed from property near China Spring last week, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday.
The two were among 24 horses and at least 12 cows removed from a property in the 2400 block of Bend of the Bosque Road. According to a seizure order received by investigators, a neighbor complained about the treatment of animals on Trenton Bolden’s property, which led to an order for deputies to remove the animals due to improper care.
“We’ve had a cow and calf die from malnourishment since we rescued them,” McNamara said. “There were a number of the others that were graded very low and are in the danger zone in their health. There were only a few that were brought in that were in OK shape.”
McNamara said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities said about 24 horses and some cattle escaped a small pasture with no grass in search of a food source. Officers found the animals on a neighboring pasture and removed the animals to get them medical attention.
According to the seizure order, someone reported concern for the animals on March 23. The order states that two horses were dead on the Bolden property and one appeared to be burned in a pit.
“There was a partially burnt calf under the horse carcass,” the order states. “The report indicated that there were about 25 horses on the property with some being emaciated with ribs and hip bones protruding. There was no adequate food supply in the pen and no grass.”
Deputies noted there was a thin layer of hay on the ground, but it did not appear to be enough to feed the animals on March 23, the order states. Although there were two water troughs on the property, one was empty and the second was only about a quarter of the way full.
Last week, deputies were called the property again when a neighbor said livestock had escaped from neighboring property. The neighbor said the animals were now on his land. Investigators noticed that several horses appeared to be emaciated, the order states.
Deputies made contact with Broden, the owner of the the property where the animals were originally being held, who allowed them onto the property to investigate.
“While there, we were allowed to walk around the property and I observed a small cattle trailer in the driveway with seven bottle calves inside with no food or water,” the order states. “They were unattended. I then located a small corral out back that had about four head of cattle in a stall. The seemed extremely emaciated and unable to stand.”
The deputies stated that one of the cattle appeared to be decomposing, but was still barely alive, the order states. Four other horses were also on the property and two appeared to be extremely malnourished and emaciated.
Deputies removed all animals, including those that were dead, from the property last week. The seizure included a total of 28 horses, seven bottle calves and five head of cattle, the order states.
Bolden is scheduled to appear at a hearing for the seizure of the animals April 9.