A former Rosebud-Lott Independent School District teacher and a Lorena man were each arrested Monday on a felony charge after investigators released surveillance images from Waco massage parlors that were raided last year in human trafficking investigations, affidavits state.
The former teacher had also been arrested on a misdemeanor charge in an undercover prostitution sting in January, along with 46 others.
Tips from the public identified Jarred L. James, 32, a Waco resident and former Rosebud-Lott Middle School math teacher, and Terry Sebastian Staton, 50, of Lorena, as two of three men officials had asked for help identifying. James and Staton have been charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony.
Investigators said they believe the three men forced sexual contact on women after they completed massages at the businesses.
The business operator, Chun Yang Zhang, 47, of Austin, was arrested in December and had allegedly hidden video cameras in the massage rooms that recorded about 400 men engaging in sex acts with women.
James visited the massage parlor Oct. 30, according to the affidavit. He was employed at Rosebudd-Lott ISD at the time but did not go to work that day, the affidavit states. He is no longer employed with the district.
The video shows James get an hourlong massage, receive sex acts from the woman, then pull her pants down and shirt up, according to the affidavit.
"It appears as though he is biting her breasts, as she appears to be in pain while this is happening," according to the affidavit.
The woman attempted to back away from James, when he allegedly touched her and continued making sexual advances, the affidavit states.
"The male then gets up, picks the female up as she is attempting to get away," James' affidavit states. "The man then throws her face down on the bed and is behind her (until) she is able to break free and move around the room."
Staton visited a massage parlor Sept. 27, his affidavit states. Staton was seen on video attempting to sexually touch a woman after he received an hourlong massage, according to the document.
Staton tried to touch the woman's genitals as she pulled away and resisted him, the affidavit states. He continued to make sexual contact until she was able to kick herself away, according to the affidavit.
James and Staton had been released from McLennan County Jail by Wednesday afternoon on $10,000 bond each.
Authorities said they plan on releasing additional images of suspects who were captured on video at the businesses. Eleven other men allegedly captured on the videos have already been arrested on Class B misdemeanor charges of prostitution.