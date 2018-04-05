A China Spring livestock caretaker, his girlfriend and his mother were arrested Thursday in connection to an animal cruelty investigation that resulted in the seizure of dozens of horses and cattle last week.
Trenton David Bolden, 18, who will turn 19 years old Friday, and Keirstin Michele Perkins, 20, were arrested on Class A misdemeanor cruelty to livestock charges, and Gina Louise Bolden, 41, was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor charge of making a false report to a peace officer.
The charges come a week after officials seized the livestock allegedly in Trenton Bolden's care from a property in the 2400 block of Bend of the Bosque Road.
Deputies determined livestock owners paid Trenton Bolden to care for horses on his property, but the property was overstocked with animals, according to the affidavit.
"The pasture they were kept in is very small and only around one acre of land for over 20 animals, which only contained one round bale of hay and was (on) bare ground," the affidavit states. "Two water troughs were in by the pin and only one had about two to three inches of water and the second was empty."
Trenton Bolden was arrested Thursday on four cruelty to livestock charges.
Deputies removed at least 24 horses and at least 12 cows from the property last week and said there were signs of dead animals found in burn pits. Since the seizure, other animals have died because of malnourishment, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said earlier this week.
Perkins, who was at the property during the seizure last week, told officers she cares and feeds her horses, along with Trenton Bolden, the affidavit states. The affidavit states one of her horses was "very thing and underweight."
Perkins was booked into jail Thursday on one cruelty to livestock charge.
Deputies spoke with Trenton Bolden's mother, Gina Bolden, who showed officers around the property during the seizure. Deputies reported as many as 40 animals, some alive and some dead, were on the property, the affidavit states.
Gina Bolden tried to stop deputies form seizing the animals by telling them McNamara had said her family could keep seven bottle-fed calves, according to the affidavit. The calves were being kept in a horse trailer on the property with no food or water, the affidavit states.
"Gina knowing and intentionally made the material statement with the intent to deceive (officers) and the animal agent from collecting the animal(s)," the affidavit states.
Gina Bolden was arrested Thursday on the false-report charge.
Bond information was not immediately available. Trenton Bolden is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing on the seizure of the animals.