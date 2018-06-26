GATESVILLE — An explosion rattled a portion of Coryell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, killing one construction worker and injuring 12 others at a construction site on the campus that has been undergoing expansion since 2016, hospital officials said.
The explosion happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the hospital about 40 miles west of Waco, and work may have been taking place in the area of a gas line, hospital CEO David Byrom said. Three to four of the injured workers were listed with critical injuries.
“It was a tremendous blast. It felt like a bomb exploded,” Byrom said. “That was the first thought that went through my mind.”
Byrom said he was in a board meeting at the time of the explosion.
The hospital, an acute-care facility where patients receive short-term treatment for a severe injury, an urgent medical condition, or during recovery from surgery, also houses independent living and assisted-living facilities and a nursing home.
Coryell Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Bates said no patients or hospital staff were injured in the explosion.
Damage was noted throughout the campus, including windows blown out, but the majority of the damage appeared to be at the new construction site, Byrom said. The hospital and related facilities remained closed Tuesday, and officials did not know when it would reopen for its residents and staff.
“To the best of our knowledge right now, and again, this is all very superficial at this point as we are trying to understand what has occurred, we have a major construction project going on at the facility and the expansion, and it does appear that this is where it occurred,” Byrom said. “I do understand that there is a possibility there was a gas line and maybe some activity going on with that, but it did generate quite a blast.”
Coryell County Emergency Management Director Bob Harrell said the explosion is being investigated as a “construction accident,” but the cause of the explosion was not immediately known Tuesday evening.
The inquiry is in its early stages, Harrell said. Officials have no evidence of criminal activity related to the explosion at this time.
Nine patients in Coryell Memorial were relocated to Baylor Scott & White Temple Medical Center. Four patients were moved to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, according to a press release from Baylor Scott & White Health.
Multiple agencies throughout Central Texas responded to the blast, including McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials. Six marked patrol units from McLennan County went to assist with Coryell County’s regular call traffic while Gatesville police and Coryell County officials handled the situation at the hospital, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Providence Healthcare Network sent two transport vehicles to the site and was prepared to take up to 25 patients if needed, hospital spokesperson Erin Rogers said.
Harrell said the combined effort of agencies from across Central Texas was appreciated, and the teamwork exhibited by state and regional officials was remarkable. He said the investigation into the explosion will likely be overseen by a state fire marshal.