Two trucks collided Thursday night at the intersection of New Dallas Highway and Loop 340, leaving one man dead, Lacy Lakeview police Chief John Truehitt said.
Oscar Hernandez, 27, was killed at about 8:30 p.m. Hernandez was driving south on New Dallas Highway in a yellow pickup truck, Truehitt said. At the intersection, he collided with a white-colored truck with two occupants that was headed west on Loop 340.
Truehitt said Hernandez, the only person in his truck, died at the scene. One of the drivers may have committed a traffic violation shortly before the crash, he said.
Police do not believe either of the trucks was speeding and do not believe alcohol or other drugs were involved in the crash, Truehitt said.
The two occupants in the white truck did not suffer serious injuries, Truehitt said. The investigation is continuing. No other details were available Friday.