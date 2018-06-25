Two people were killed and four others critically hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 35 near Elm Mott late Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies were called to I-35, near mile-marker 343, shortly before 5:30 p.m., when a Chevrolet Suburban left the roadway and overturned south of Hilltop Street, on I-35. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Howard said the driver of the Suburban saw a discarded tire thread on the roadway and tried to maneuver around the debris.
"As the vehicle swerved around the tire thread, the vehicle lost control and overturned," Howard said. "Four of the six people were ejected from the vehicle and two people were wearing their seat belt, which were the front two occupants, and two died on scene."
A male and female occupant were killed in the crash, Howard said. The four surviving occupants were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries.
Officers with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Lacy Lakeview Police Department, Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department and multiple troopers assisted during the crash.
The names of the passengers killed in the crash were not available Monday night pending notification of next of kin. Howard said the crash remains under investigation.