A bicyclist struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday has died from his injuries, Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Ricky Wilkerson, of Waco, was riding south on North 15th Street, crossing West Waco Drive, when he was struck by a pickup headed east on Waco Drive, Swanton said.
Police did not provide Wilkerson's age.
Wilkerson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he later died, Swanton said. Wilkerson's body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
"After the pickup struck the bicyclist, the driver got out of the pickup and walked toward Wilkerson," Swanton wrote. "Once he learned that Wilkerson was injured, the suspect returned to his truck and fled the scene, heading eastbound on West Waco Drive."
Wilkerson was hit by a smoke gray GMC or Chevrolet pickup that will be missing the driver's side mirror and mirror housing and may have damage to the front left corner, Swanton said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.