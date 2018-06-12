A 22-year-old man who was in custody in Bell County was arrested Tuesday on a federal bank robbery charge, accused of robbing the GENCO Federal Credit Union in Lorena on March 13, authorities said.
Chad Allen Snowden, of Crawford, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday after Lorena police received a tip linking Snowden to the credit union robbery. Federal authorities followed up on the tip, which was based on surveillance photos released to the public.
"The male, wearing a Texas A&M baseball cap, approached two working tellers and presented a note," the federal complaint states. "The note said, in all capital letters, 'THIS IS A ROBBERY.' The total amount stolen from the credit union was $23,100."
Authorities determined $10,000 in cash was taken from one employee and $13,100 was taken from the second teller, the complaint states.
"(The witness) stated that when Snowden is using drugs, he would be capable of robbing a bank," the complaint states. "(The witness) stated that Snowden cocks his head and purses his lips frequently, just like in the surveillance video photos.
"When shown a photo from the robbery, (the witness) stated, 'this one looks dead on like him.' "
Snowden, who had been in custody in Bell County since April 30 on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and assault of a family member, made his initial appearance in federal court in Waco on Tuesday.
Snowden remains in federal custody and is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.