U.S. Marshals arrested a Waco man earlier this week after Child Protective Services investigators reported the man sexually assaulted a girl in April 2016, an arrest affidavit states.
Jimmy Loyd McCollaum Jr., 29, was arrested Wednesday after the CPS investigation was turned over to police last month. According to the affidavit, McCollaum exposed a girl under the age of 14 to pornographic material and touched her in a sexual manner.
The girl told a family member about the incident, but the family member did not immediately report the incidents to police, the affidavit states. Police followed up on the allegations, and the family member verified the girl's statements, according to the affidavit.
"(When the) defendant was interviewed, he denied the allegations but said if the victim said that (then) it must be true," the affidavit states.
McCollaum was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $60,000.