The operators of Vegas Buffet were re-arrested on new human smuggling charges Monday afternoon, soon after bonding out of jail in a labor trafficking case connected to their popular Waco restaurant.
Vegas Buffet operators Zhi “Jimmy” Lin, 31, and Yali Yang, 30, were re-arrested in downtown Waco on a second-degree felony charge of "continuous smuggling of persons" based on accusations that they transported and concealed unauthorized immigrants.
Zhi Li's brother, Peng Li, was also arrested on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime.
"We are not letting up on this one bit, and we are keeping the heat turned up," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. "We arrested the original two jerks after they bonded out, but we had new charges based on new information that we got during the investigation."
McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives raided Vegas Buffet last week and found a total of 19 workers inside the restaurant. Detectives later determined the workers from China were legal residents, but seven undocumented Central American workers were being forced to work to pay off trafficking fees of up to $15,000, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Zhi “Jimmy” Lin was originally arrested on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, and Yali Yang was initially arrested on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of persons. They posted a bond of $60,000 each and were released from custody Monday afternoon, jail records state.
While the couple were being arrested Monday on the newly obtained warrants, Peng Li drove by the couple in a white Mercedes Benz. Investigators stopped and arrested Peng Li on accusations that he used the Mercedes to transport workers to and from the restaurant.
"He was wanted in the original deal for picking up these workers in this Mercedes that he was cruising by in," McNamara said. "That Mercedes is now in possession of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office."
The new charges allege that Zhi Lin and Yali Yang transported the Central American workers and concealed their status from authorities for their own benefit. Peng Li participated in the trafficking operation with his family by transporting the workers, authorities said.
McNamara said Zhi Lin and Yali Yang's two children were now in custody of Child Protective Services. He called the raid and subsequent investigation a "labor/slave" case and said the investigation remains ongoing.