Coach’s Bar-B-Que owner Gary Zacharias, 49, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday in Falls County on a Class B misdemeanor charge of prostitution. He posted bond and was released the same day.
Zacharias allegedly visited a massage parlor raided last year in a human trafficking investigation and was captured on video receiving sex acts from employees, according to his arrest warrant.
Ten other men have been arrested on Class B misdemeanor prostitution charges after allegedly being captured on video in one of the two businesses that were raided.
Two men accused of forcing sexual contact with employees at the businesses have been arrested on felony human trafficking charges, and officials are seeking help identifying a third accused of forcing sexual contact with an employee.
Officials released images of the three men accused of forcing contact with employees at the businesses and have said they intend to release more images in hopes of identifying more suspects.