When Russell Ritchey saw the dome light in one of his cars glowing, he knew something was amiss outside his home.
Then he was startled by the faint outline of a man rummaging through his second car.
"I was standing there, processing information in milliseconds, and I thought that his guy could turn around and I could be shot," Ritchey said. "I didn't have my gun on me, but yes, I feared for my life when I yelled at him."
A little more than a month ago, three of Ritchey's cars were burglarized overnight outside his home near Cameron Park. Reports of five car burglaries came in from Ritchey's neighborhood around the same time, Waco Police Department records state.
"My cars were unlocked, but I don't leave anything important in my cars anyway," Ritchey said. "I've lived here for about 28 years and I still think this is a safe area, but it was definitely a concern."
Citywide, police get hundreds of reports of vehicle being broken into each year, and the reports have been on the rise in the past few years. Waco PD took 1,284 vehicle burglary reports last year, up each year since hitting a low of 772 reports in 2014.
The recent increase in vehicle burglaries goes against a general downward trend in crime numbers in the city.
Despite the increases in the last few years, 2014's low was less than a third of the 2,340 reported vehicle burglaries in 2009, according to Waco PD records.
Most vehicle burglaries, and other property crimes, are preventable, simply by locking doors and limiting access to property, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
"This is not just one or two cases. It is a huge amount," Swanton said. "Over half of our theft or burglary crimes are simply because people are leaving keys in cars or property out where it is just asking to be taken. That is a huge deal."
On vehicle burglaries specifically, doors were unlocked in more than a third of the incidents reported in the past 12 months, Waco police crime analyst Bret Page said. Between June 15 last year and June 15 this year, vehicle doors were known to be unlocked in 469 of the 1405 vehicle burglaries reported, Page said.
"I think the increase is indicative of our community helping the criminals with providing that kind of crime of opportunity. … Sometimes suspects help themselves to your property, but over half of these could have been avoided, simply by locking up their stuff or keeping valuables out of the criminals' reach," Swanton said.
Of the city's 25 neighborhoods of varying size, as identified by Waco police, the most vehicle burglaries have been reported in the past six months in the Baylor neighborhood, with 86, and the Richland Hills neighborhood, with 81. In the same period, the Baylor neighborhood saw 11 thefts of vehicles, and Richland Hills saw 15 thefts of vehicles.
Residents in the Mountainview Neighborhood had noticed an increase in property crimes, and resident Liz Crump has responded by organizing community meetings that police officers have attended. Reports of all crimes in the West Waco neighborhood increased from 15 in March to 49 in May, according to police.
Crump said she hopes to get more neighborhoods involved in preventing crime and meeting with police for a better flow of communication on issues in neighborhoods.
"If you have ever been a victim of a crime, perception is reality," Waco police Sgt. Mark Mitzel said during a neighborhood meeting last week. "That peace of mind that you lose, the sense that someone has been in my garage, or my house, it is hard to overcome that."
In an effort to help spread information and combat crime in his North Waco neighborhood bordering Cameron Park, Ritchey designed signs displaying the Waco Police Department's non-emergency phone number. He hopes to encourage residents to call police when they see something suspicious and help police capture suspects before it is too late, Ritchey said.
"Some people think things like car burglaries are just little things, but why would you wait for a little thing to turn into a crime that you can never come back from?" Ritchey said. "… We can make a difference. It is more important when you can make a difference, and hopefully these signs will help someone change their minds and make that difference."