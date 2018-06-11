A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested Saturday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman in Lorena, an arrest affidavit states.
James Wallis Tucker, 36, was arrested after the woman filed a report with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office in January, saying Tucker had assaulted her in March 2016. The woman said Tucker had been drinking and pushed her mother into a closet before the assault.
"(The woman) intervened, telling James to stop," the affidavit states. "James did stop and told (the woman) they were playing."
The woman went to a bedroom to lie down, and Tucker came in and began to touch her sexually, and continued even when she told him to stop, the affidavit states. He continued until the woman's mother intervened, the document states.
Tucker acknowledged to authorities that he touched the woman sexually, the affidavit states. Sheriff's office detectives obtained a warrant charging second-degree felony sexual assault.