A 6-year-old boy was resuscitated after he removed his flotation swimwear and fell into a family pool Wednesday afternoon near Lorena, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
An adult family member was swimming with two boys at a home in the 1800 block of Southern View, McNamara said. While the family was near the pool, the 6-year-old boy took off his flotation device and walked back into the pool, McNamara said.
The adult saw the boy in the water and jumped into the pool, he said. The family member pulled the boy out of the pool and immediately started chest compressions, McNamara said.
Lorena police Officer Peter Rivas said Lorena fire crews also responded with paramedics and administered medical aid. The boy was responsive and breathing when he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for emergency care.
The incident comes two days after a toddler, Mira McCollum, fell into her family pool in Hewitt on Monday. In a Facebook post Wednesday the family wrote that doctors have confirmed the 20-month-old girl is brain-dead, and they plan to remove her from life-support on Thursday.