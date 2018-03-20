A suspicious box found lying in the middle of Erath Avenue in the Brookview neighborhood prompted a response from several first responders Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities quickly discovered the box was empty.
A resident called police about the box near Erath and 42nd Street at about 2:30 p.m. Police blocked off the area and called for assistance from fire and hazardous-materials crews.
There was no threat to the public in this case, but residents should call authorities about any suspicious boxes or other items, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Four package explosions have been reported in Austin this month, and a fifth explosion was reported outside a San Antonio FedEx distribution center Tuesday, adding to concerns about suspicious items.
Waco Assistant Fire Chief Chris Pechacek said authorities discovered a man was moving in the area, and a set of empty boxes fell from a vehicle during his move. Police and fire crews reopened to neighborhood streets shortly after the incident.