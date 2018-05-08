A Bosqueville man was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder charge, accused of shooting and killing a man May 1 near Richland Mall.
Waco police, a U.S. Marshals Task Force and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Kenneth James Smith, 25, in the shooting death of Justin Wayne Bibles, 32, of Waco.
Police found Bibles sitting in a red Hyundai with a gunshot to his head on May 1, when they responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in front of Red Lobster, 5925 W. Waco Drive. Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot at the driver of the Hyundai, causing it to crash into a parked car, an arrest affidavit states. The man who fired into the Hyundai then walked to a white pickup that left the area, according to the affidavit.
The day of the shooting, police said the shooter was a passenger in the pickup.
Bibles was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he died later that day.
“The victim, Justin Bibles, died later that same day due to brain injuries from being shot in the head,” the affidavit states.
Police were able to identify Smith as the man who shot into the Hyundai, according to the affidavit.
Smith was arrested Tuesday morning in the 9100 block of Rock Creek Road at a trailer where he had been living recently, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Smith was taken to McLennan County Jail on a charge of murder. No bond information was immediately available.