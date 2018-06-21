Local authorities assisted federal agents who found two grenades as they executed a search warrant at a Bellmead home Thursday, officials said.
Federal agents started searching the home in the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road at about noon, after SWAT officers with Woodway Department of Public Safety cleared the home at the request of Bellmead police, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said. Bellmead police assisted federal authorities throughout the afternoon before an undisclosed suspicious item was found.
Martin declined to comment on the cause for the federal search warrant or to disclose what the suspicious item was.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the county's bomb squad removed two items that appeared to be grenades from the home. He said it was not immediately known if the grenades were live.
Federal agents remained at the home into Thursday evening. Calls to federal spokesmen requesting information about the search warrant were not returned Thursday night.