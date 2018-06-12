McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the case of a 45-year-old man who was beaten at a bar in Elm Mott while wearing a T-shirt of a Bandidos support club.
Authorities responded to an assault report just before midnight Saturday at MacDaddy's Pub, at 101 E. Long St., a bar known to be frequented by the Cossacks biker club, Lt. Kevin Ferguson said.
"We received a call of a male who had been assaulted," Ferguson said. "When our deputy first arrived, they immediately noticed a male laying in the street, near the intersection of Leroy Parkway and East Long (Street). Deputies noticed he had a large amount of blood around his face, lacerations and contusions."
Ferguson said it appears the man had a few drinks at the bar, then went outside and was attacked by four or five people. The man was conscious during the assault but said he did not know who attacked him, Ferguson said.
"He was wearing some sort of Bandidos support club t-shirt," Ferguson said. "At this point, we do not have any identities of the suspects."
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said it was unclear who the assailants are, exactly where the assault took place or if any other biker clubs were involved.
Kilcrease said the attack may be evidence of the ongoing feud between the Bandidos and Cossacks after the deadly 2015 shootout at former Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, which left nine dead and about 20 injured.
"This is just a reminder that the feud between these two clubs is alive and well in this area," Kilcrease said. "At this point, there is still a danger to our general public."