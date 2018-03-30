After almost 50 years in law enforcement in McLennan County, Beverly Hills Police Chief Debra Bruce announced her retirement Thursday.
"I actually started out in Beverly Hills in 1969 as a dispatcher and I worked for them for about 17 years," Bruce said Friday. "I left there and went to another city, in McGregor, and came back to Beverly Hills as the chief of police."
Bruce said she has watched the Beverly Hills develop and grow during her 20 years leading the eight-officer department. She said she is proud of the men and women she worked with and said she intends to stay on as a part-time officer despite her retirement.
"I was kind of ready (to retire), but I am going to miss my interaction with my employees," she said. "They are like my family, because I've been there so long, but I am going to continue to work part-time for the city of Beverly Hills doing administrative work."
Assistant Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt was appointed to oversee the department until a permanent replacement is named, Bruce said.
Bruce said she plans to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She said she has a grandchild who is expecting to give birth to a daughter, and she is excited to spend time with her growing family.
"It is stressful and I never really slept a lot at night, because I would listen to the (police) radio the moment I'd get off," Bruce said. "The safety of my officers was always my biggest concern, but I am going to have to get some rest now."