A 27-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of threatening the father of her two children with a knife, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
The man told police he told the woman, Bennitra Kyara Cain, of Bellmead, not to pick up the children at his house in the 1000 block of Fisher Street because he did not want to get into an argument with her, Martin wrote in a press release.
She arrived shortly after their conversation and entered the man's house uninvited, Martin said. An argument ensued, and Cain went to the kitchen and got a knife after the man told her he was calling police, Martin said.
The man ran from the house as he called police, who responded at about 12:20 p.m., according to Martin's press release.
Cain had put down the knife by the time police arrived, and she was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.