Bellmead police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday and charged him in two vehicle burglaries and two cases of credit card abuse linked to the burglaries, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Alfredo Dylan Perez, of Bellmead, was arrested on two state jail felony charges of credit card card abuse and two Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle. Police arrested Perez in the 500 block of Maxfield Street and were able to find some property taken in the burglaries, including personal identification, and return it to the owner, Martin said.
"We have been able to link Alfredo to other burglaries as well, and more charges are pending," Martin wrote in a press release.
Vehicle burglaries have increased in the last month in Bellmead, Martin said. He encouraged residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and keep their doors locked.
Perez was taken to McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $10,000.