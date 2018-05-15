A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday morning after two teenage girls accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were about 7 and 9 years old, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Carlos Alberto Turrubiartes, 33, was arrested after law enforcement agency referred the case to Bellmead police. Martin said the girls are now ages 14 and 16.
Martin said Turriabiartes sexually touched the girls when they would spend the night at a friend's house in the 4300 block of Colcord Avenue. Turrubiartes, a family member of the friend, is accused of sexually assaulting the girls on at least one occasion, Martin said.
Martin said it was unclear to investigators how many times the girls were sexually assaulted, but officers found probable cause to arrest Turrubiartes on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Turrubiartes remained at the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $100,000.