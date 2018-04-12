Baylor University police are seeking information about a reported assault of a student who was grabbed by an unknown man early Thursday morning.
A woman was walking near South Fifth Street and James Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. when a man came up behind her and grabbed her around her waist, according to a notice Baylor issued to students. The woman was able to break free and run from the man. She called Baylor police immediately.
The university released a statement Thursday afternoon asking anyone to call police if they may have seen suspicious activity around the time of the assault in the area between South Third Street and South Seventh Street from Daughtrey Avenue to Speight Avenue.
Police reported the man was seen running south on Fifth Street after the woman broke away. The woman was not hurt in the incident, and no weapons were involved.
The woman told police she did not know the man. Officers stated the man was described as 5-foot-7, about 150 pounds, and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark colored pants and light-colored shoes.
In response to the incident, Baylor police are increasing patrols on campus, according to the university's statement. Anyone with information is about the incident is asked to call the Baylor University Police Department at 710-2222.