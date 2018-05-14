A 20-month-old girl who nearly drowned was listed in stable condition late Monday at McLane Children's Hospital, where she was flown after falling into a swimming pool, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devin said.
Emergency responders were called around 6 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Hillside Drive, where a Hewitt family had been swimming, Devlin said.
He said the father of the girl and three boys ages 3, 5 and 7, went inside the house briefly while the children's mother was in the shower. While he was inside, the toddler walked to the pool and fell in, Devlin said. Her 7-year-old brother was sitting on the diving board and began to yell, then jumped into the pool to try to reach his sister, he said.
The father came outside, jumped into the pool and pulled the girl out, Devlin said.
Paramedics at the scene detected a faint pulse and drove the girl to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in serious condition, Devlin said. The girl was later flown by air ambulance to McLane Children Hospital for further treatment.