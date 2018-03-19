An Axtell man who was shot by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sniper during a standoff earlier this month now faces a federal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to state felony charges.
Robert Jesse Smith, 43, remained in a local hospital Monday after he was shot during the standoff March 6 at a family member’s house near Leroy. Authorities said Smith grabbed firearms at the home and fired shots, prompting family members to flee and authorities to respond to the house.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said local charges against Smith in the March 6 standoff include a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Capt. Steve January said Texas Rangers have indicated they plan to file another aggravated assault of a peace officer charge.
“At the standoff, there were about 30 to 35 officers, and it was considered a dangerous event for everyone involved,” January said. “The investigation is still going on and is being conducted by the Rangers.”
Smith has felony convictions in Central Texas dating between 1994 and 2011 and has several misdemeanor convictions between 1992 and 2005, criminal records indicate. He has served a five-year sentence for family-violence assault in McLennan County and an eight-month sentence for theft in Brown County.
Smith was released from custody with mandatory supervision in March 2014 and was released from supervision in April 2016.
After the standoff, January said investigators received reports of other violent acts by Smith in the weeks leading up to the standoff.
Local authorities added a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge Wednesday for a March 2 incident in the 100 block of Woody Ray Drive.
According to the arrest affidavit, Smith assaulted a family member by attempting to hit the family member with an ax and later hit him in the face with a closed fist.
McNamara said the deputy who shot Smith remains on limited duty pending the outcome of the Texas Rangers investigation, per law enforcement protocol. The officer’s name will not be released until the investigation is complete, he said.
January said he anticipates Smith will be able to be transferred from a local hospital to McLennan County Jail in the next couple of weeks.