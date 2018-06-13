The first homicide victim this year in Waco died as a result of asphyxiation and smothering, according to an autopsy report.
Police found Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20, dead in his Waco home in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue on March 20. A family member reported they had not heard from Briscoe and requested officers check on his well-being, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time.
Officers found evidence of a homicide and opened the first murder investigation of the year, Swanton said. The autopsy report filed last month states Briscoe died from "homicidal violence to include positional asphyxia and smothering."
"Due to the amount of clothing on top of the decedent and investigative information stating that a plastic bag was placed over the decedent's head at one point, a component of mechanical asphyxia and suffocation cannot be ruled out," the report states.
According to a search warrant filed about a month after Briscoe's death, investigators searched a home in the 500 block of Calumet Avenue in connection to his death. The warrant states Briscoe may have been kidnapped and held at gunpoint March 19 by at least one suspect.
He was taken at gunpoint from the home on Calumet to his home on Herring, where he was bound and held in a room, the warrant states.
The autopsy report states duct tape was collected as evidence off Briscoe's body. His upper left arm had a two-inch linear abrasion and his right shoulder also had an irregular abrasion. No other evidence of injury was noted.
According to toxicology findings, Briscoe's body tested positive for the presence of marijuana, but no evidence of alcohol or drug consumption was found.
Police have no status update or additional information to release about the investigation, Swanton said Tuesday. He said the investigation remains ongoing.