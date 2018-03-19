Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection to a McLennan County burglary ring that prompted more than a dozen burglary cases throughout the county, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. A warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect, he said.
Authorities have arrested Lee Pickens, 43, Glenn Walker, 35, Gerald Fuentes, 51, Billy Crelia, 39, and his wife, Tonia Ross-Crelia, 48, all of Waco, on third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charges in a series of burglaries between October 2017 and early this year. The name of the sixth suspect has not been released.
McNamara said deputies looking into a boat stolen from a storage facility in Speegleville were able to connect that incident to other unsolved thefts in the county going back to October.
Stolen items were reportedly being sold or traded for money or illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, according to the complaint filed against all five suspects. Throughout the investigation, 13 cases were linked to the group.
Capt. Steve January said the suspects allegedly entered storage facilities and at least three homes. They took property worth a total of more than $30,000, including tools, speakers, amplifiers, clothing, furniture and jewelry, the complaint states.
Deputies have returned most the recovered property to its rightful owners and may continue to identify other possible victims of the crimes.
Authorities said other agencies have linked several of the suspects to burglaries in their jurisdictions, and more charges may be forthcoming.
Items taken during the burglaries were taken to Walker's home, Pickens' home, another suspect's home and a storage facility, according to the complaints.
"Through the combined effort of several agencies, we were able to recover a large amount of stolen property and return it to its owners," McNamara said. "I am very proud of our guys."
Billy Crelia was arrested Dec. 12 and was held in Hill County Jail on a parole violation for an engaging in organized criminal activity allegation. His original conviction was for possession of a controlled substance.
He allegedly escaped Hill County Jail earlier this month when he and a fellow jail trusty, Corey Robert Buckner, 38, were supposed to be preparing breakfast. After a nine-hour search, both were captured and returned to the jail.
Billy Crelia's wife, Tonia Ross-Crelia has been in Hill County Jail since Dec. 12 on Hill County charges. She is also being held on the McLennan County engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
Walker was arrested Feb. 22, and Fuentes was arrested March 3 on the engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Both have been released on bond.
Pickens was arrested last month and remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond listed at $10,000. He also has a parole violation listed in jail records.