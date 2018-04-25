A Florida man and a McLennan County woman were arrested Wednesday in what McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators are calling a murder conspiracy scheme.
Jason Maples, 36, of Orlando, Florida, and Shonna Lynn Manson, 30, were booked into the McLennan County Jail on conspiracy to commit murder charges after a confidential informant told authorities the couple was planning to kill Manson's mother, Deawathae Holder Manson, of China Spring.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said authorities tracked Maples through five states for three days. He said two McLennan County deputies met the Greyhound Bus Maples was on in Dallas and followed it to Waco, where deputies captured Maples about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
McNamara said Maples was carrying heroin and needles with his belongings when he got off the bus in Waco.
Deputies arrested Manson earlier in the day at the home she shared with her mother in the 1400 block of Meandering Way in China Spring, McNamara said. Deputies also executed a search warrant at the home and were looking for electronic devices, cellphones, computers, digital cameras and tablets, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday.
McNamara declined to give details of the alleged plot or to identify the reported intended victim. However, the affidavit filed with the search warrant says Shonna Manson arrived in Waco from Florida on April 7 and went to the McLennan County Probation Department the next day to transfer her felony probation supervision for a burglary conviction from Florida to McLennan County.
A woman identified in the affidavit asked her how long she was going to stay in Waco, and Shonna Manson said long enough to kill her mother, the affidavit states.
Manson told the informant Maples was coming to Waco on a bus, and when he got here, she and Maples would go to Home Depot to steal merchandise. After that, they would take her mother, Deawathae Manson, "somewhere and shoot her," according to court records.
Shonna Manson told the informant she wants to kill her mother for allowing her grandfather, Vernon Holder, to molest her and her kids. She also said Vernon Holder did not die an accidental death as reported, but that she killed him and made it look like an accident.
Vernon Holder was indicted in May 2013 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and three counts of indecency with a child by contact. According to court records, those charges were dismissed after Holder died in June 2014.
Holder's death certificate lists his death as accidental, but investigators are taking another look into his death based on the information from the informant. Holder reportedly fell over a jack stand and hit his chest, causing his death, McNamara said.
Maples has pending arrest warrants in Austin on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and was supposed to be sentenced later this month in Florida to 10 years in prison on a burglary conviction, the sheriff said.