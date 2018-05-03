Waco police arrested three men and were seeking a fourth after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night in North Waco turned violent, police said.
The four men escaped on foot from a stolen truck after a police chase, and one of them then robbed a resident of another truck, dragging its owner and attempting to run down nine police officers and a crime technician, according to a press release from Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. Officers fired at the truck and disabled it, allowing them to capture Dravodric Bronshae Johnson, 19, of Waco, Swanton said.
Johnson was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, as well as robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Also arrested and charged with vehicle theft were Donzavier Jamar Thompson, 23, of Waco; and a 15-year-old girl whose name has not been released.
The chase started at about 9:30 p.m., when officers spotted the stolen truck near 26th Street and Colcord Avenue. Near Seventh Street and Garland Avenue, the truck’s four occupants ditched the truck and tried to flee on foot, Swanton said.
Police captured Thompson and the girl, but Johnson hid from officers, then stole a second truck from a resident who was attempting to leave his home, Swanton said.
Johnson and the resident fought for the truck, catching the attention of officers, who ran to assist, Swanton said. Johnson gained control of the victim’s truck and tried to flee, dragging the truck owner behind him, Swanton said.
That’s when Johnson attempted to run over the nine officers and the crime scene technician, who were trying to help the victim, Swanton said. Johnson struck two police vehicles while fleeing, and officers shot at the truck out of fear for their lives and the lives of others, Swanton said. Several officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, he said.
Officers fired on the truck but did not injure Johnson, Swanton said. The truck was disabled, and Johnson attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly apprehended, Swanton said.
Johnson was booked into Mclennan County Jail. More charges could be filed as Waco police continue the investigation, Swanton said. A fourth suspect is still at large, he said.