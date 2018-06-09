A man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after a fight at a Bellmead hotel and a brief police pursuit, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said in a press release.
Police were called to the hotel shortly after 12:40 p.m., when a 41-year-old woman reported she had been injured by Douglas Slaughter, 38, of Waco, Martin said. A responding officer saw a vehicle Slaughter was believed to be driving and tried to get Slaughter, later identified as the driver, to stop, Martin said.
Slaughter continued driving, and officers saw an item tossed from the car before Slaughter stopped near New Dallas Highway and Behrens Circle, Martin said.
He said Slaughter was traveling with a 19-year-old woman, Sky Moore, of Waco, and two children Moore was responsible for. Officers detained Slaughter and Moore as they investigated, Martin said.
Officers determined Slaughter had physically attacked the woman who made the original call after they had been arguing, Martin said. The woman suffered multiple abrasions and was treated for her injuries at the hotel.
Officers were also able to recover the item thrown from the car and believe it contained narcotics and paraphernalia, Martin said. It has been sent for testing, he said.
Slaughter was arrested on charges of assault, evading in a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of endangering a child. Moore was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Both have since been released on bond. Their bond amounts were not immediately available.