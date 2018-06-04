A Mart man was arrested on a felony charge late Sunday after he abandoned a woman and three young children in a car on Highway 6, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 8700 block of Highway 6, where deputies met with a woman who had been traveling with Rakeen Ison Wiley, 26. The woman told officers that she got into an argument with Wiley. She hit him in the mouth and he pulled her hair, the affidavit states.
"Rakeem was driving and pulled over to the shoulder. He exited the vehicle, took the keys from the ignition and threw them into the road," the affidavit states. "He then intentionally walked toward Mart with no intention of returning."
The woman also had three children in the car with her with her during the incident, the affidavit states. Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the children ranged in age from 1 to 9 years old.
Deputies later found Wiley at a residence in Mart, where he was detained. Wiley then took deputies back to the location where he left the car, the affidivit states.
Wiley said he threw the keys by the car's rear tire, but the keys were eventually found in the middle of the right lane of traffic, near the front of the car, the affidavit states.
Deputies arrested Wiley on three third-degree felony charges of abandoning a child with no intent to return. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $9,000.