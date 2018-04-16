A man accused of concealing stolen meat in his pants was behind bars Monday after he exposed himself to a Mart grocery store manager and two children, according to arrest warrants.
Issac Milton, 40, of Waco, was arrested Saturday when police were called to Reed's Food Store, 515 E. Texas Ave., where store officials reportedly caught him trying to steal packages of hamburger and steak by stuffing them down his pants.
"When the store manager asked him to hand him the meat products, in an act of bold defiance, Mr. Milton pulled down his pants, exposing his anus and genitals," the affidavit states. "Mr. Milton made a lewd gesture as to thrust his penis forward to the store owner."
The affidavit states that Milton was standing next to his 11-year-old daughter, and an off-duty Mart police officer overheard the girl say, "Daddy, you're nasty. Pull up your pants."
The off-duty officer's daughter, 9, and his wife also witnessed the incident, the affidavit states.
Milton initially was arrested on two Class B misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and theft of property. Mart police on Monday added two third-degree felony charges of indecent exposure for exposing himself to the two children.
Bond information was not immediately available.