The driver arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash last week that killed a cyclist ran a red light before striking the victim, an arrest affidavit states.
Jason Lamar Davis, 26, of Moody, was arrested Tuesday and was later charged in the death of Ricky Ray Wilkerson, whom Davis is accused of striking June 15 at the intersection of North 15th Street and West Waco Drive. An anonymous tip from the public helped police track down the 2008 Chevy Silverado that Davis was hiding in Moody after striking Wilkerson, according to the affidavit.
When police found the truck, damage to the vehicle matched the damage that witnesses described to the truck that killed Wilkerson, the affidavit states. The driver's side mirror was knocked off and left at the crash site, police said.
"Jason Lamar Davis was interviewed and confessed that he was the driver of the pickup at the time of the wreck," the affidavit states.
Davis, who was arrested Tuesday for outstanding child support warrants, was also being held on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death. Completed bond information was not immediately listed Thursday afternoon.