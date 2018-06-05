A part-time caretaker of a disabled woman was arrested this week on a warrant stating that he stole the woman's debit card and spent $575.76 without her permission.
Brandon Lee Bracknell, 26, was arrested Monday after Mart police began investigating a theft case on May 4 involving a 49-year-old disabled woman who is paralyzed. Bracknell and another part-time live-in caregiver stole the debit card while she was asleep, the arrest affidavit states.
The woman awoke and found an automated notification on her phone about a withdrawal made from her account, the affidavit states. The woman realized the caregivers were no longer in the house when she woke up, according to the document.
Mart police began to investigate the suspicious transactions and learned that a purchase was made at the Shell gas station in Mart on the same day. The affidavit states that police reviewed surveillance video and identified Bracknell and the second suspect withdrawing money from the ATM.
The second suspect also reportedly used the debit card to pay for cigarettes before leaving the store.
Bracknell and the second suspect requested a local resident to give them a ride to a hotel in Bellmead in exchange for $60. The resident later filled out a statement and gave the $60 back to police, the affidavit states.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bracknell on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person and a Class A misdemeanor of theft under $750. Bracknell was arrested on the outstanding warrants Monday and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Bracknell remained in custody Tuesday with a bond listed at $7,000. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and the second suspect has not been located.