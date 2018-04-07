The splash of color that the Art On Elm festival needed Saturday was blue sky as a trifecta of cold, wind and clouds kept attendance down and sent some vendors home.
The opening hours of the street arts festival, sponsored by Cultural Arts of Waco and Neighborworks Waco, found several dozen attendees, as well as arts and food and drink sellers, bundled in coats and caps against temperatures in the 40s and a persistent breeze.
Street activities were sparsely attended with more finding warmer, wind-free conditions in the two gallery spaces on Elm Avenue, the Brazos Event Center at 520 Elm Ave., and the future home of the multi-use ArtPlace, 418 Elm Ave.
The Brazos Event Center housed an exhibit by Waco artists as well as "A Journey: Nigeria to Cameroon," an exhibit of prints and weaving by Nigerian artist Monsuru Alashe, winner of the Waco-Nigerian Competition for Innovative Crafts at last fall's Cultural Arts Fest.
The ArtPlace location housed art from Midway Independent School District, Rapoport Academy, Vanguard Preparatory School and Harmony School of Innovation Waco students.
Doreen Ravenscroft, Cultural Arts of Waco executive director and one of the Art On Elm organizers, met with the festival's 16 artists and vendors before opening and offered to refund the table and tent rental fees because of the weather. Instead, they agreed to give their fees as donations, though some packed up and left shortly after opening.
The weather conditions caused the Navy Band's 32nd Street Brass Band ensemble to cancel its outdoor performance, but other musicians braved the cold and wind.
Opening act the acoustic duo the Brazos Brothers, Paul Garcia and Nicholi Martinez, played for an audience of two under a largely vacant tent.
"It was the coldest weather we've played in," Garcia said.
The tent shielded them and their listeners from any rain, there wasn't a wall to keep out the wind, Martinez said.
While weather affected the Saturday outdoor festival, Friday night rain did not have much impact on the festival's "Splash On The Color" fundraiser and preview, Ravenscroft said.
"We had an extremely good turnout and a great crowd that loved the work," she said.
Ravenscroft praised the festival workers and artists impacted by Saturday's inclimate weather and their willingness to deal with the unexpected.
"We work so hard, and they work so hard," she said. "We have a whole load of trouper artists out there."