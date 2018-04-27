Salvation Army Majors Anita and Bradley Caldwell are leaving their Waco post for one in Mississippi, after 3 ½ years overseeing the local chapter, Salvation Army of Waco spokesperson Diana Barrett said Friday.
The move is routine, Barrett said. Salvation Amy officers are rotated through locations throughout the nation on a regular basis, Barrett said.
Change can come at any time, Bradley Caldwell said. He has had assignments last anywhere from one year to four, he said.
“We who have signed on as officers, we say, ‘Salute,’ and carry on,” he said.
The Caldwells will mark 25 years with the organization in June.
They got their new orders Friday and will be moving to Mississippi to serve a larger region as area commanders along the Gulf Coast, Bradley Caldwell said. Their last day in Waco will be June 17, and the couple will be returning to the place they first met and where Bradley Caldwell grew up, he said.
“We’re looking forward to being in familiar places again rather than where we haven’t been. That’s nice,” he said. “It’s a fun way to come into town, versus Waco where we didn’t know a soul when we arrived.”
The move also comes at a time of larger transition for the local chapter.
The Caldwells led The Salvation Army of Waco through a difficult financial situation earlier this year, when the United Way of Waco-McLennan County cut 83 percent of its funding to the nonprofit.
Last year, United Way gave The Salvation Army $148,440, but this year the group only got $25,000 because the United Way is in the process of revamping its funding model.
The groups have met about working together under the United Way’s new model. In the interim, The Salvation Army has had to rely more on local donations and volunteers to make ends meet for case management services for vulnerable families and individuals.
The Caldwells’ relocation is not related to the United Way situation, Barrett said.
Bradley Caldwell said he knows the community has supported its local chapter, and he and his wife have been through various challenges, some of which have been publicized. But in the end, he said they have grown during their time in Waco and have become close to many in the community.
“I’ve already shed some tears over relationships that will have to be truncated and will have to do so when we pack our bags in June,” Bradley Caldwell said. “When we go, we’ll leave feeling blessed and appreciated, and we’ll have hoped to have made some lasting significance with our time in this place.”
The couple will be replaced by Majors April and James Taylor shortly after June 17, he said. The Caldwells have known the Taylors for about 20 years, and the Taylors have served in Texas before, Bradley Caldwell said.