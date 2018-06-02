The path to a big upgrade for the Waco Eagles' motorcycle track started with a Hawaiian couple and a popular home improvement show.
So far, it has resulted in a $390,000 government recreation grant intended to bring the club's 70-year-old dirt track up to modern standards.
The matchmakers for the grant were Librado Cobian and Edna Ching, a Hawaiian couple who were expecting to be featured on "Fixer Upper," the smash HGTV show starring Chip and Joanna Gaines. Cobian, who goes by Li and owns a hazardous waste cleanup company, had first been charmed by Waco on a visit to see family. He said he and his wife wanted to get off to the right start when they moved here, so he started looking for a local cause to support.
“After seeing people on 'Fixer Upper' take advantage of the hard work Chip and Joanna have done for them, just to turn around and try to sell supposedly what was going to be their home for life ... to make a fast buck, like the shotgun house and the Barndominium, for gouging over a $1 million sticker price, my wife and I wanted to prove to them that we are not like those people,” Cobian said.
Cobian has been involved with dirt biking, so he tracked down Jeff Gilbert, president of the nonprofit Waco Eagles Motorcycle Club, which calls itself the second-oldest American Motorcyclist Association-chartered club in America.
Gilbert was skeptical when Cobian called. So Cobian got on a plane and flew to Waco to explain his plan.
Cobian had found a government grant specifically for trail projects and was going to handle the application in hopes of getting money for the Eagles facility off Highway 6 in Hallsburg.
Gilbert said Cobian's enthusiasm took him by surprise but won him over.
“They are going to retire here out of all places,” Gilbert said. “I said, ‘You’re leaving Hawaii to retire in Waco?’ He loves it here.”
Cobian and his wife had bought 13 acres south of Baylor University. The couple's expectation they would be on "Fixer Upper" did not come to pass, but they had already fallen in love with Waco.
"It's almost like Mayberry," Cobain said, referencing the fictitious community where "The Andy Griffith Show" was set. "Everybody's like, 'Oh my gosh, you live in paradise and you want to move to Waco. Are you crazy?' It's not the place. It's the people. When we went to Waco and the kids still say, 'yes sir, no sir, yes ma'am, no ma'am' I mean me and my wife were like, 'Oh my god, it's like 'The Twilight Zone.' There's still respectable people like that.' In Hawaii, the kids are like, 'What? F this. F that.' It's really hard when you're a conservative living in Hawaii."
With years of research in grant writing, Cobian took charge of the local grant to help his future home.
“He’s really, really worked with us helping us get through all the red tape it took for us to do that stuff I don’t have the time or expertise for us to do,” Gilbert said. “He has done so much for us. He deserves all the credit.”
Last week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded the Waco Eagles Motorcycle Club $390,560 for the group’s dirt bike park. The project includes the renovation of 10 miles of trail, new trail maintenance equipment, supplies and trail amenities.
The Parks and Wildlife Department administers a grant from the Federal Highway Administration's National Recreational Trails Fund. Applications for the grants are scored based on a number of factors, including the project's reach, department spokesman Steve Lightfoot said.
The commission offers the grant annually as long as money is available, Lightfoot said. This year it awarded $3.38 million for 19 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects.
The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-road motorcycles and four-wheelers, Lightfoot said. Of the total, 30 percent must be earmarked for motorized recreational trails, 30 percent must be spent on non-motorized trail projects, and the remaining 40 percent is discretionary.
Gilbert has been president of the Waco Eagles for 17 years. Contrary to a sign on a fence at the property, the nonprofit was founded in 1934, he said.
“You have to understand it’s like when somebody tells you something and it goes around the circle and by the time it gets back to you it’s something totally different,” he said. “I have heard so many stories about Waco Eagles over the years, everything contradicted.”
Gilbert said he interviewed “old timers,” searched deed records and loans to find more accurate history on the nonprofit.
In 1948, the motorcycle club took out a loan for about $1,500 to buy land, he said. They paid it back through the monthly membership fees and hosted their first event in 1951, he said.
“They charged 50 cents a month membership and that’s how they supported it,” he said.
The club continues to be a member-owned facility, he said. It caters primarily to motorcycles and dirt bikes, but there are some who bring ATVs to the track, he said.
“Everyone wants to bring their Jeep and mud vehicles, and that’s not what we’re designed to do,” Gilbert said. “We’re set up as a family-oriented facility. Our members will get a key to the gate, and they’ll pay an annual membership $135 a year for your entire family. You have pretty much complete run of the facilities.”
People of all ages ride on the track, and even more family members attend to watch, he said.
“It’s like T-ball for an adrenaline junkie,” Gilbert said. "A lot of families are involved.”
Many families bring campers to the park and spend the weekend grilling and visiting, he said. Once the sun rises, riders hit the track.
Riding is more than entertainment, though, he said. It teaches children to focus as it requires full attention during a ride, he said. The track is also a way to release stress for many adults.
"You can have a really bad day and get on a dirt bike and go take your aggression out on the track," he said. "It's not for everybody. We know that. But it's an outlet. Once you get the initial cost of getting a motorcycle out of the way, it's a cheap weekend."
Plus, it's good exercise.
Regularly scheduled motocross races are held the third Sunday of each month, except in December.
Over the past decade, membership has dwindled as the cost of motorcycles has increased, Gilbert said.
In 2001, he bought a new 125 cc two-stroke bike for $3,200. Last week, he bought his first new motorcycle in 11 years and paid $9,300, he said.
“As you can imagine the cost of this has just gone through the roof as far as the number of people that can afford this,” he said. “You also have to keep in mind there’s maintenance on these things.”
In 2007, Gilbert said the club got the second loan in its history. The club got $40,000 to buy a tractor to maintain the facility, he said. The tractor has been paid off but is also past its life expectancy.
Part of the grant will allow them to replace the tractor. They’ll also buy a mower and a machine for dust control.
“The water truck has so many holes in it,” he said. “At one point the water was coming out faster than we could put it in. It’s to the point where it costs more to fix it than it does to replace it.”
The club also plans to build a handicap-accessible bathroom.
Gilbert said all he wants is to leave the club better than it was.
"We want it to be better for the next generation," he said.