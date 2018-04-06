The Waco-McLennan County United Way is deepening its emphasis on young children, adopting one existing early childhood development program and initiating another.
The community agency has received $90,000 from the Waco Foundation to take over its SmartBabies Early Childhood Initiative and will launch a new family education program with the city of Waco in September.
The moves are part of an emerging strategic plan that will emphasize improvements to the community’s health, education and financial stability, executive director Barbara Mosacchio said Friday. By design, those three goals are the same as the goals of Prosper Waco, the communitywide effort among schools, nonprofits and local governments.
The local United Way is expected to reveal details of the strategic plan between now and early summer.
The Smart Babies initiative began in 2011 to improve early childhood environments after local research showed a strong need, Waco Foundation spokeswoman Natalie Kelinske said. Since, the SmartBabies Initiative has brought in an estimated $2 million in outside funding for early childhood programs in Waco along with $3 million for potential future grants. The Waco Foundation itself has poured about $1 million into the initiative for direct services.
“The work of SmartBabies and the support for SmartBabies has been the highest it has ever been before, and we felt like it was the right time to transition to a more boots-on-the-ground approach so it can evolve to the next phase,” she said.
Kelinske added that the first six years of the program have been about building relationships and identifying gaps in the community. The transition will allow the initiative to move from concepts to tangible results, she said.
The Waco Foundation will continue to help fund the initiative for up to 2½ years, Mosacchio said.
The United Way is also launching the B. and Audre Rapoport Born Learning Initiative, which partners the United Way with the city of Waco to offer a six-week course with family engagement and bilingual curriculum. The Rapoport Foundation gave $100,000 to develop the curriculum and do the training, and United Way expects to roll the program out in September, Mosacchio said.
Alongside the initiative, the city and United Way are developing Born Learning Trails, interactive pathways at several proposed locations in Waco parks for parents to use what they’ve learned through different designated activities along the way.
The first pathway opened at Cotton Palace Park, 1300 Clay Ave., in October in honor of Baylor University President Linda Livingstone.
In January, the United Way announced it was transitioning from an allocation-based funding model to a grant-based funding model to better focus on the three areas, and officials have since been forming the criteria for those grants since.
The early childhood initiatives are part of phase one of the plan, she said. The full plan should be revealed by May or June and will make the application process for United Way funding more competitive by focusing more on impact and outcomes, Mosacchio said.
“This is actually the culmination of a year of research, analysis and from a worldwide perspective of what are United Ways doing today: How are they engaging at the community level? How are they organizing for impact?” Mosacchio said. “Also, how are they partnering within the community? That’s really core to the story today, our deep dive on what are the greatest needs of this community. That’s very well-articulated through the framework of Prosper Waco. It’s also well-articulated through the framework of United Way worldwide.”
Nonprofit officials hope the strategic plan will help surround more children with all the social capital needed to start life successfully, she said.
Currently, about 49 percent of women in McLennan County have their first child at age 20 or younger, according to the SmartBabies website. Often those children have fewer skills and are less prepared for school by the time they reach kindergarten, the website states.
United Way will also take more of a leadership role with school readiness, women’s health and home visitation work groups, and Waco’s Healthy Babies Coalition, Mosacchio said.
“These initiatives anchor our strategic plan because they are consistent with our efforts to mobilize resources and inspire community connections and efforts among the nonprofit community,” said Mark Hobbs, United Way board president. “We’re moving to that as our strategic planning focus, compared to what has been in the past in terms of fundraising and allocating.”
The nonprofit has also recently relocated to a new office next to Prosper Waco on Austin Avenue, and has been side by side with the collaborative group to realign the United Way’s mission, Mosacchio said. United Way will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house for the new office at 1 p.m. Thursday at 1516 Austin Ave., Suite No. 2.
“We made a commitment as a board to focus this organization’s efforts on the community goals and measurable outcomes and the work Prosper Waco and the city has done over a year ago,” Hobbs said. “Now we’re carrying out the hard work of making that happen.”