Since United Way cut 83 percent of its funding to The Salvation Army of Waco, The Salvation Army has seen an increase in volunteer support and has re-evaluated how it reaches out to the community for donations, Maj. Anita Caldwell said.
“This whole venture has given us an ironic opportunity to appeal to this community to say something I don’t believe was said well by ourselves in the past or understood in this community because we did rely much more on government funding,” Maj. Bradley Caldwell said. “That’s to say we have to raise all of our dollars locally. If we don’t have these big government contracts or the field of funding is changing, which it is, then we have to say to the community, ‘Here’s what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. Do you agree with that? Do you support that? Is it important to you? If it is, we need you to partner with us.’ ”
Last year, United Way gave The Salvation Army $148,440, but this year the group only got $25,000. United Way is transitioning from an allocation-based funding model to a grant-based funding model and reacting to a decline in donations during the past five years, United Way Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio said in January.
Out of 21 local nonprofits United Way funds, the Salvation Army received the largest cut. The cut led to a strained relationship between the two groups after Salvation Army officials felt blindsided and like their nonprofit’s impact was being called into question.
The Salvation Army remains $64,000 short of the amount needed to fully fund its case management services for vulnerable families and individuals this year, but the relationship between the two nonprofits has improved, Bradley Caldwell said.
“The United Way and Salvation Army leadership have met twice since the start of the year. The meetings have been candid, respectful, and productive,” Mosacchio said in an email response to questions Wednesday. “For both organizations the meetings have created a deeper understanding of each other’s priorities and mission delivery. The Salvation Army does important work in this community and United Way has always been proud to support their efforts.”
The Salvation Army has gained some in-kind donations, used repurposed money provided by the group’s women’s auxiliary month to month, and received an increase in its emergency services grant in January for a total of $85,000, Anita Caldwell said.
But to continue making up the gap, the nonprofit is relying heavily on volunteers and donors willing to help out, Bradley Caldwell said. The group even had someone drive from an hour away to make a $1,000 donation after they heard about the cut, Anita Caldwell said.
“Our volunteer base has really increased. It’s amazing to see. They’re coming in. They’re painting the fences. They’re painting Sally’s House. They’re doing amazing work,” Anita Caldwell said. “I believe we’ve seen an increase of groups of people, and that’s very exciting.”
The $148,440 from United Way made up about 4 percent of The Salvation Army’s budget, and Salvation Army officials have been working with United Way to identify priorities in its new grant system. When the cuts were announced, Salvation Army officials said they were concerned their group’s services would not fit United Way’s priorities.
As of Wednesday, United Way was still defining what the grants would look like, Mosacchio said.
“We were able to get some of our big questions answered, but they’re the questions of the past, which we’re not talking about, just to say that I think communication was the biggest challenge in that whole journey,” Maj. Bradley Caldwell said. “I feel like now we’ve learned communication is key and we’re communicating well together.”
The group has a better understanding of what United Way expects from The Salvation Army, including potential changes the way The Salvation Army documents and reports the impacts of its work, Anita Caldwell said.
“I’d like to express my gratitude that all the leadership individuals connected to the United Way’s decision, they all were willing to sit down again and pursue further this conversation to understand how to move ahead,” Bradley Caldwell said. “There’s no animosity. We really were just not understanding at the time how this came to be.”
The United Way also reduced funding to three other nonprofits by more than 20 percent: the Family Health Center, the YMCA and the Community Cancer Association, Mosacchio said when the cuts were announced.
But United Way still gave almost $900,000 to help carry all 21 groups through the transition process, she said.