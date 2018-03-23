Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton calls it slavery, and local and state law enforcement officials agree.
“Human trafficking is obviously a horrific crime and it harms our children, harms people across the state, and our state is the second worst state in the country for human trafficking,” Paxton said. “Groups like this that make people more aware of it and provide assistance to victims, I can’t thank them enough for the good things they are doing to eliminate this and educate people about how bad this is.”
The attorney general, local and state law enforcement officials and community leaders gathered Friday evening for UnBound’s annual “Not in my City” human trafficking awareness night. Hosted at Antioch Community Church, Paxton spoke to a large crowd to promote efforts to reduce and eliminate human trafficking.
“We say awareness saves lives. When people are educated then they can spot it,” UnBound Director Susan Peters said. “When people can report it then we can stop it.”
Peters said UnBound, a nonprofit mission of Antioch Community Church that provides services to trafficking victims, offered services to more than 50 victims of human trafficking last year. This year, Peters estimates the group has already offered help to close to 30 victims.
Rhonda Budwit, whose daughter was trafficked in Harris County in 2015 at the age of 16, said the issue was not on her radar as a possibility.
“It was hard to accept the fact that his could happen to us. You try to do the right thing as a parent in making sure your child has a good education and stays involved in activities, but I feel like I didn’t see it coming,” Budwit said. “It’s been a long process, but thanks to the attorney general’s office and our team who was phenomenal in handling everything through the process, they put the bad guys away.”
Kirsta Melton, the leader of the AG’s two-year-old Human Trafficking Unit, presented a case study Friday on a juvenile human trafficking victim whose sex trafficker was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Audience members were told about the reality of circumstances victims face and the complexities of trafficking investigations.
Elected officials at the event included U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr., and McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt and other local law enforcement listened as Paxton said he is encouraged by local and state efforts in making human trafficking a crime of the past.
“This is a team effort, and we are just a small group of people in Austin. We need everyone involved,” Paxton said. “The fact that law enforcement here is so engaged is making a tremendous difference. It is people on the ground everywhere that are involved in spotting it and preventing it.”