A coalition of nonprofits joined Friday to offer Waco’s homeless population valuable resources, from shampoo and bug spray to HIV testing and haircuts.
NeighborWorks Waco and the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition hosted the Project Homeless Connect event in the 1000 block of Mary Avenue to offer a little respite for homeless people without access to daily and health-related needs.
“If they did this once a month or once every couple of months, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems that we have,” said Andrew Ruiz, 31, who left with a bag of toiletries and other products.
The event lifted the spirits of many of the people it served, he said.
“Mae Jackson started all of this, and this is what it’s come to,” Ruiz said, referring to Waco’s former mayor and city councilwoman.
The Salvation Army, Caritas and the Family Abuse Center were among the groups that participated.
“We’re sharing information about our services,” The Salvation Army of Waco spokeswoman Diana Barrett said. “We have one of our case managers here who can actually speak one on one with folks, to say, ‘Are you homeless? We have this program to help you, perhaps our shelter or come to our community kitchen,’ or connect them with other agencies who are more appropriate for them. We’re able to talk to them directly for the services they need.”
Friday’s event was a step in the right direction for Waco, said Stacey Steger, who works on homeless outreach and engagement for the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness, or PATH.
“It seems to be very successful,” Steger said. “We have a lot of people coming out, and I feel like Waco is working to end homelessness. I still think we lack a lot of resources in the community, but I feel like we’re working together as a team and as a community to build those resources.”
The homeless coalition has hosted similar events in January every year since at least 2013. Last year, NeighborWorks Waco worked with the group to add the first summer edition of the event.
“(There are) a lot of resources connected so they can come to them all in one place, just stuff they might need for the summer to make it a little easier on them,” said Codie Robinson, a program specialist with NeighborWorks Waco.
Other resources offered included employment information, health and vision screening, dental services, veterans’ services, pet care, hygiene materials and clothes.