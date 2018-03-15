Treatment for drug addiction requires addressing the individual and the community or social structure the individual comes from, said Jessica Shelton, an associate professor of mental health and social work at McLennan Community College.
Anyone looking to help someone in recovery must consider their community’s views on drug use, their availability and cost, and related laws, in addition to the person’s family system, biological vulnerabilities and whether they are socially isolated, Shelton said, addressing a room of about 90 professionals from various backgrounds gathered for a Recovery to Practice training session Wednesday at MCC.
Shelton said practitioners often think of a person seeking treatment for addiction without considering the people around them. A family system works a lot like a thermostat: When one person makes a change, everyone adapts to that change, she said.
“One person’s actions will affect the whole system,” she said.
Social isolation can also be an important factor in drug addiction, and combating isolation starts at the family level, whether it is a biological family, a chosen family, friends or a roommate, Shelton said.
It is necessary to look at all the ingredients, she said.
Shelton said when she thinks about the family system she remembers her time at the Methodist Children’s Home. Families would drop off children and “tell us to fix them,” she said. Children would graduate through the system. Then they would return home to an environment that had not changed and would revert back to the problematic behavior they engaged in before, she said.
Families are encouraged to participate with their kids in programs like the ones the Methodist Children’s Home offers, she said.
The Recovery To Practice training was funded by a grant from the Hogg Foundation at the University of Texas at Austin, said Jamie Schmitt, president of the Waco chapter of the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals.
Schmitt also founded the Heart of Texas Recovery Oriented Systems of Care in 2011. The group is part of a statewide initiative that provides a framework to help people in recovery make the most of the various types of resources available in a given area.
The local Recovery Oriented Systems of Care group, one of 25 in the state, meets monthly to identify the barriers for community members who are struggling to obtain long-term recovery. Schmitt said the group also works to remove the stigma of seeking treatment for substance use disorders.