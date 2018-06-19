After more than 70 years, Leo J. Husak is coming home to a hero’s welcome in West.
Husak, of West, was a 21-year-old Army staff sergeant when he was killed in 1945, while on patrol in Germany’s Hurtgen Forest. The battle lasted five months, one of the longest battles American troops were involved in during World War II.
Husak’s remains could not be recovered immediately because of the ongoing fighting.
But his remains, identified through DNA testing earlier this year, were flown to Dallas on Tuesday evening and brought by military and law enforcement escort to Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Rain let up as the procession made it to town, allowing West veterans groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and law enforcement personnel to wave flags as the hearse carrying Husak’s remains drove by.
Services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Brethren Church, with burial at West Brethren Cemetery.
Remains recovered from near where Husak was believed to have died were buried as an unknown soldier in June 1945 in the American War Cemetery and Memorial in the Netherlands.
However, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to tie the unidentified remains to Husak in 2016. They were sent to the agency’s lab at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where scientists used DNA and dental samples to confirm Husak’s identity in February.
Three of Husak’s brothers, his sister and other family members will attend his funeral Saturday.
Husak’s nephew, John Husak, of Robinson, said the family was overwhelmed by the turnout Tuesday and the community’s response to his uncle’s remains being brought home.