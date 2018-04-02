Waco will host plenty of American sailors and officers this week, but not because of any shore liberty for a Lake Waco or Brazos River vessel.
It's Navy Week, with Waco the latest of 14 cities to receive a varied mix of sailors, specialists and units out to inform the public of the U.S. Navy's mission, reach and needs. A week of school and community visits, concerts, demonstrations, addresses and memorials culminates with performances by the precision flying team the Blue Angels at the Heart Of Texas Airshow.
Heading Navy Week is a commander with Waco roots, Rear Admiral James "Jay" Bynum. Bynum, 55, boasts a resume loaded with thousands of hours of flight time as a Navy pilot and pilot trainer, combat experience, Carrier Strike Group commander, shared time with an Air Force squadron and even time as a Capitol Hill fellow on the staff of Senator John McCain.
He presently serves as Chief of Naval Air Training based at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, a posting that in some ways completes a circle for a Navy man who always wanted to fly.
Bynum grew up in Waco during his first four years, while his father James A. Bynum, an Army pilot, finished graduate work at Baylor University in industrial psychology. He grew up near Baylor, living first on James Avenue, then Jim Tom Drive, before his family moved to Alabama.
His father was posted to Fort Sill, Oklahoma before Bynum began college and he took advantage of the move to attend the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated from its Naval ROTC program as a commissioned officer in 1985.
Why the Navy? Advice from a family neighbor steered him in that direction as the best for a pilot who wanted training, action, independence and responsibility.
"It was always about aviation," he recalled, but noted the Navy culture cemented where he ended up. "I really enjoyed the culture of the Navy. The Navy culture is one of independence. You get responsibility really early . . . and you live with the consequences of your decisions," he said, explaining that the Navy's global mission puts its sailors and commanders far from home shores where a degree of independence is a necessity.
An example of that Navy Culture can be found in Navy hero Doris Miller, Bynum noted. The rear admiral will lay a wreath at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Doris Miller Memorial presently under construction, in tribute to the Waco native awarded the Navy Cross for his action under fire during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Miller, then a cook on the U.S.S. West Virginia, pulled injured seamen and officers to safety before manning a machine gun to fire back at Japanese fighter planes.
"He was trained as a steward, then a cook . . . He was doing what he could to help save lives and took the initiative to fight. That's what sailors do."
Bynum also noted, with some measure of pride, that the establishment of the Navy dates from the country's beginnings and is part of the Constitution, the "Navy Clause" - Article 1, Section 8, Clause 13.
The public's knowledge of a fundamental component of national defense, however, sometimes needs refreshing and updating. There's often no video footage of Navy defense in action, as there is for Army and Marine Corps combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Though Navy aircraft and ships were involved in combat and support, there are no battlefields to revisit and remember.
That's where Navy Week, a land-based counterpart to Fleet Week emphases held in Navy port cities, comes in. Part of the message that Bynum and his subordinates will share this week is that the Navy's work isn't confined to surface ships, but encompasses submarine warfare, aviation and electronic warfare.
While not a Navy port, Waco's history and status as an aviation center gives it a connection to the aviation component of the Navy mission, Bynum said. The service's need for people with skills in information and computational technology put the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative as a Navy Week stop, he added.
Navy Week activities include visits to local schools and government bodies, veterans organizations and community programs. Ensembles from the Navy Band Southwest - the pop/jazz group The Destroyers, the Woodwind Quintet, Brass Quintet and the 32nd Street Brass Band - will perform at more than a dozen venues, including a Thursday night concert by the Destroyers at the Waco Hippodrome. Sailors dressed in 19th century uniforms from the U.S.S. Constitution will represent the Navy's history and heritage throughout the week.
The weekend's Heart Of Texas Airshow at the Texas State Technical College airport will feature a hefty Navy component, from a wide range of Navy aircraft in static display to demonstrations by the Navy Parachute team the Leap Frogs, music from The Destroyers and the precision flying team The Blue Angels.
Audiences will see the crack flying skills of the Navy airmen, but Bynum, himself a former F/A 18 pilot, said that's only part of the team's nearly fanatical attention to detail, from how pilots walk to their aircraft to how they visit with the public. Each performance and meeting with the public is videotaped, then critiqued for areas of improvement. "It breeds great focus in attention to detail . . . there's no detail too small," he said.
While those aerial performances may be Navy Week's highlight, Bynum said the central purpose of the week is to meet and inform the public.
"We'll stay in dress whites all week," he said. "Talk to a sailor and ask what they do."