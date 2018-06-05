Just after midnight on June 6, 1944, the world changed. D-Day, the Allied invasion of Western Europe, was about to unfold, and pilot John Donalson steered his C-47 transport plane toward Nazi-occupied France, poised to drop paratroopers behind the firestorm that raged on the beach below.
Wave after wave of C-47 aircraft followed Donalson into Europe. His craft, dubbed “That’s All, Brother,” was rescued from a “boneyard” in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, by an Air Force historian, and the once rusting, weather-beaten relic has received a makeover coordinated by the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing in San Marcos. The transformation included a three-week stay at Waco’s L3 Technologies plant, where it got a free paint job.
“We had something donated that we surely could not have bought,” said Andy Maag, a Commemorative Air Force project officer who babysat the plane in Waco, then flew it back to San Marcos.
Before he departed, he asked L3 employees to toss their name in a hat if they wanted to take a test flight into the Waco sky. Almost 40 staffers were divided among three trips in the historical plane.
“(It is) one of the most historically significant airplanes still flying today, if not the most historic,” Maag said. “Anything else probably is in a museum in Dayton, Ohio, or in Washington, D.C. It led the D-Day invasion.”
A mecca for aviation-related historical sites, Dayton is home to the National Aviation Hall of Fame and National Museum of the United States Air Force. Washington’s collections include the Smithsonian Institute’s National Air and Space Museum.
Restoring the C-47 flown during D-Day has captured the imagination of individuals and corporate sponsors nationwide, with donations and upgrades “probably totaling well into the millions of dollars, though we are not in the habit of releasing exact figures,” Maag said.
L3’s labor contribution was “well in excess of $100,000,” though neither he nor L3 spokesman Lance Martin would provide specifics.
Eleven L3 employees worked on the project, “though not at the same time,” Martin wrote in a press release. He said crews used an industry-standard spraying process for all but the so-called invasion stripes, which were hand-painted to resemble the plane’s original look and feel.
Maag had a different take, saying the plane was treated with a unique blend of flat and semi-gloss paint that would enhance its durability.
The Commemorative Air Force was founded to acquire, restore and preserve in flying condition a complete collection of combat aircraft flown by all military services in the United States, and selected aircraft of other nations, according to the L3 press release. It has 170 planes under its authority nationwide, including seven in San Marcos, and makes them available to air shows and events.
“L3 has painted nearly half our fleet, including our two big ones, the Yellow Rose (a B-25) and the U-3 (Blue Canoe). Now it has painted the main D-Day plane,” Maag said.
L3 used aircraft paint and supplies donated by Consolidated Aircraft Coatings, with paint colors and markings chosen for authenticity. Like thousands of aircraft, the C-47 was customized with irregular black-and-white invasion stripes, receiving the paint job “over the course of two days in preparation of the Allied operation,” according to the L3 press release.
Other modifications, including interior upgrades, took shape at facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Maag said.
The plane will be flown to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in July to take part in EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, an annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts, Maag said. It is scheduled to return to Normandy in 2019 to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, according to the press release.
The C-47 typically was fitted with 27 paratrooper seats, with another four seats available to accommodate the flight crew. Most trips above enemy territory involved fewer than 18 paratroopers, Maag said.
“Everyone needed to be able to stand up in a single-file line so as to get out of the plane quickly and efficiently, one right after another,” Maag said. “So they ended up not using every available seat on the plane.”
Maag said intensive upgrades have continued about three years, but loose ends remain. Interior work yet to materialize includes creation of compartments for radio operators and navigators.
“We have a full set of World War II radios to put in the plane,” he said.