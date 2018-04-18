Six companies are competing to oversee the redevelopment of the 60-acre site around McLennan County’s Extraco Events Center.
McLennan County staffers are reviewing the proposals for a “construction manager at-risk,” after opening the applications Tuesday but didn’t have a firm timeline for making a recommendation to county commissioners.
“We’ll have to be doing some tall reading,” said purchasing director Ken Bass.
Four companies from Waco, one from Ft. Worth and one from Temple submitted proposals to the county to handle some $40 million of work on the site, which includes the Extraco Events Center, Paul Tyson Field and the Lake Air Little League complex.
County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the final price tag for the project, funded by voter-approved venue taxes, won’t be available until the one of the six contractors is chosen as construction manager-at-risk and contracts are awarded. The cost proposals for the construction manager at-risk range from $1 million to $2.8 million.
A construction manager at-risk plans a construction project, procures subcontractors, assumes the risk of construction and guarantees the construction cost.
The applicants are as follows: John W. Erwin General Contractor, Inc., of Waco; Sedalco Construction Services, of Ft. Worth; Barsh Construction Company, of Waco; MW Builders, of Temple; Built Wright Construction, of Waco; and Mazanec Construction Company, Inc., of Waco.
County commissioners sold a $31.5 million bond April 10 at a 2.2 percent interest rate to San Antonio-based Frost Bank, and Frost Bank sold half the bond to locally-owned Extraco Bank, which bought the naming rights to the center in 2010. The court plans to sell more bonds to cover the project.
McLennan County voters in May 2017 approved the venue tax on hotel stays and car rentals to pay for the project. The revenue can be spent only on work within the bounds of the property, parts of which are owned by the county, the city of Waco and the Waco Independent School District.
The construction manager at-risk would be paid a flat fee plus a percentage of the total. In the proposals submitted this week, Mazanec had the lowest offer at $1 million, based on a $40 million project. Barsh’s offer of $2.8 million would be the highest, also assuming a $40 million project.
However, the county doesn’t have to go with the lowest price as it would in a conventional bidding process, Bass said.
“We have other evaluation criteria in which responses will be judged,” he said.