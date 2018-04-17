A new McGregor trailer plant on Tuesday received an industrial business grant worth $9,500 over five years from McLennan County for its plans to make a $745,000 capital investment and create 75 full-time jobs.
The grant will come in the form of reductions in city and county taxes on the property's increased taxable value over the next five years.
Indiana-based FT Indiana Inc. bought an 80,000-square-foot building at 1700 Bluebonnet Parkway that formerly belonged to the nonprofit Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. The building has been off the tax rolls until now, she said.
The company manufactures steel cargo trailers, ranging from entry-level utility trailers to gooseneck-style trailers. The company operates several well-known brands, including Look Trailers, Pace American and Cargo Express, with operations in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Utah, Collins said.
The $745,000 capital investment will include $400,000 in site development costs and building improvements, and $345,000 in new equipment, she said.
McLennan County commissioners approved the agreement Tuesday.
Per the agreement, the company will create at least 50 new jobs by Dec. 31, 2019, and another 25 new jobs by Dec. 31, 2020. The average wage of the positions will be at least $40,550 per year by the end of 2019, according to the agreement.
The county and city’s grants will reimburse 100 percent of the property taxes assessed during the first year, 80 percent during the second year, 60 percent during the third year and 20 percent during the fifth-year of the agreement.
FT Indiana, Inc. also entered into a similar grant with the city of McGregor.
The county industrial business grants are aimed at promoting, stimulating and encouraging business development in the county, including job creation and retention.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to deed over the county's one-acre portion of Greenwood Cemetery to the city of Waco.
County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the city owns the largest portion of the cemetery and wanted to take possession of the county's portion as part of its plan to improve the cemetery, which dates back to 1875.
The city plans to start a $300,000 project this summer to build a steel perimeter fence and create a decorative stone entrance.
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Lester Gibson said the city has long neglected the cemetery. The county has assisted in keeping the site, he said.
“I’m hoping they don’t let it fall back to that point,” Gibson said.