A McLennan County judge is yet again pleading for commissioners to address safety issues and lack of space in his courtroom, a plea he says has fallen on deaf ears for seven years.
“It would take pages to describe all of the shortcomings and dangers of our current circumstances, but you have heard all of it, more than once,” County Court-at-Law Judge Brad Cates wrote in a two-page letter to county commissioners March 12. “As increasingly unmanageable as the size, configuration and safety in the courtroom for the County Court at Law No. 2 has been for many years, the situation has become untenable.”
Cates wrote that another person tripped and fell March 9 while trying to maneuver to the witness stand, injuring her arm. The woman came close to striking her head, and the incident is only the most recent of numerous cases caused by the lack of space, Cates wrote.
“Ideally, like many other counties, it would be great to have a justice center where all the criminal courts, or most of them, are located with state-of-the-art security and ways to move inmates thorugh the courthouse without taking them through the hallways of the courthouse," Cates said Friday. "Quite honestly, I know that until just recently our bond rating has been very poor because of the financial situation of the county. I'm aware the Twin Peaks situation has dipped into the coffers of the county to a huge number, and all of those things impact the ability of the (commissioners) court to actually provide for others within the budget. (Commissioners are) struggling with it just like the rest of us are."
Cates said he has other concerns, in addition to the difficulty of moving around the courtroom. For example, the jury box is too close to the defendants and other courtroom participants, who are sometime violent people, he wrote.
“The functionality of our courtroom is ridiculously limited,” he wrote.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said obviously no one wants falls on county property, but it happens. The courthouse is old, and there are several areas that need to be addressed, including Cates' courtroom, he said.
“I wish there was an answer to the space issue right now,” Perry said.
A new criminal justice building would cost $40 million to $50 million, and there is no simple solution for where to build it, he said.
Commissioners have known of issues for a long time, but a solution is not as simple as it may seem, he said.
“It's not that they're not being addressed, it's just that we don't have anything at this time to bring before the court to take action with,” Perry said.
Cates asked commissioners to give the request the attention it deserves.
“Major financial expenditures may not be popular, but the phrase 'now is not a good time' rings hollow, because, in truth, is any time a 'good' time for significant fiscal outlays?” Cates wrote. “The proper question should be, 'Is this the right time?' I submit that it is, and has been for a long while.”
County Judge Scott Felton said there is not much that can be done to make the courtroom larger, and right now there is nowhere else to move the courtroom.
“There is a lot of thought being put into where everybody needs to be long-term,” Felton said. “I think one of the things is I could have done a better job of keeping Judge Cates informed on what we're working on.”
The two County Courts at Law handle a combined civil, probate and criminal caseload easily matching the volume of cases filed in all the district courts, and they routinely have overwhelming crowds, Cates wrote.
“The need for at least one more county court at law is obvious, notwithstanding McLennan County"s apparent lack of interest in that, or any other timely, reasonable resolution.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell said request of this nature will be taken up during budget discussions.
“A lot of work needs done all over the courthouse,” Snell said. “The thing is you've got to prioritize it. Everybody wants a lot of stuff and I understand that but at the same time we only have so much money.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said space issues have been under review for a long time.
“There's a lot of things on the table right now, and it's only really been discussed in executive so there's nothing public right now really. But we are looking at it," he said.