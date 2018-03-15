The city of Mart could get an $850,000 donation to boost a major infrastructure project, if McLennan County commissioners agree next week to help the community with road work.
Mart native James Lee Davis wrote the city a $400,000 check Monday and promised another $850,000, contingent on the county’s help with the project. Mart leaders are scheduled to request the county’s help during a 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.
Davis made his donation after Mart Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III requested the help in bridging a funding gap created because of an increase in construction costs since the scope of the project was laid out, Witt said. The city got approval for a $17.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant in August 2015. The grant will pay for the city to revamp its water supply and distribution infrastructure.
Many of the city’s roads will also be torn up to access water infrastructure and then rebuilt, which is where the county’s help would come in.
Part of the USDA grant requires the city to secure outside funding to address the intake structure for its water treatment plant, said Witt, who is leading the project for the city. Currently, city employees use a boat to access water pumps in Lake Mart, Witt said.
The goal is to build a platform to go over the dam that would allow for easy access to the pumps for maintenance or repairs, he said.
“They pretty much have to go swimming to get to them,” Witt said. “It’s a very inefficient process right now.”
The city applied for a $500,000 grant for the catwalk, separate from the USDA grant, but received only $102,000, Witt said.
“The main priority of the project is to make sure Mart has clean and abundant drinking water for years to come,” Witt said. “That takes precedence over streets.”
Davis, 90, and his family donated $7 million over the past year to help Mart Independent School District. In 2016, Davis’ family donated three red oak trees to shade Rucker Park in Mart. Davis is a Mart High School graduate, Navy veteran and now lives in West Texas where he owns West Texas Gas, a major natural gas company.
County partnership
Davis promised the city the $850,000 to help with the street portion of the USDA work if the county partners to help extend the money as far as possible, Witt said.
He has previously said a lack of representation from Precinct 2 County Commissioner Lester Gibson has slowed the city’s process. Gibson has not attended a commissioners court meeting since September.
“To me, a fair agreement would be what other cities have gotten in the past, where the city pays material costs and the county does the work,” Witt said. “I’m aware the workload is great, but I think we can sit down and figure out how to get the streets done over a certain period of time.”
Witt said this interlocal agreement with the county is now more important than ever.
Of the $17.5 million grant, about $2.8 million will go toward fixing the water distribution lines. The remaining $14.2 million will go toward the rebuilding of storage tanks, replacing the transmission line that runs from the lake to town and rebuilding the water treatment facility, among other costs. Many of the city’s water lines were built in the 1940s and 1950s and are too small.
The interlocal agreement with the county is to improve the roads after the water lines beneath them are replaced.
“Because it’s a USDA project, we have to prioritize the worst water distribution problems first. Those are the streets that would be first. Then we’ll start concentrating on the most used streets,” Witt said.
The city hopes to start construction this summer. The water portion should take a year and a half, while street work could take up to five years.
Witt said the Davis family was not interested in speaking for the article.